Nelson S. Burbank, a longtime resident of Reading, passed away at his home on August 29, 2019. He was 98 years of age. Mr. Burbank was born on September 16, 1920 in Winchester, Massachusetts, the son of Willis H. and Vivian (Casson) Burbank In his hometown of Reading, Mr. Burbank was active in various philanthropic projects including the Burbank Ice Arena and the Burbank YMCA. In 1946 Mr. Burbank joined the investment firm of Vance Sanders and Company under the G.I. Bill of Rights, where he attended Boston University in the morning and studied investments in the afternoon. In 1953 he founded Nelson S. Burbank Company, Inc. with offices in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Burbank and Co. Inc. was acquired by the investment firm A.G. Edwards and Sons of St. Louis, Missouri in 1982, now Burbank Wealth Management. Mr. Burbank served as a consultant to Colonial Investments Services from 1983 to 1986 when he retired. He was formerly Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Boston Stock Exchange, Chairman of the NASD District 13 Business Conduct Committee for upper New York State and New England, and served 3 years on the Board of Governors of the National Association of Securities Dealers. He was also president of the Bond Club of Boston. At various times he served on the Board of Directors of Burbank and Company Inc., A.G. Edwards and Sons, Massbank Corporation, Health Insurance of Vermont, and New England Digital Corp. Mr. Burbank served in the Army Air Force during WW II in the first B29 Bomb Wing. He flew 33 missions as a remote central fire control gunner over China, Burma, India and Japan and survived a crash landing in India. Among his decorations he was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Air Medal with 5 oak leaf clusters. Mr. Burbank was happily married to the love of his life, the late Rita (Healey) Burbank for 63 years. He was the devoted father of Peter N. Burbank and his wife Sheila of Andover, Nelson S. Burbank, Jr. and his wife Joan of York Harbor, ME, Jane Burbank and her companion Rich Meelia of Winchester. Loving grandfather of Kara Burbank and her husband Michael Furlong of Andover, Mary Kate Burbank of Andover, Peter Burbank, Jr. of Charlestown, Michael Burbank and his fiance Amy Festa of S. Boston, Alexis Burbank and her fianc Jamie Marino of Jersey City NJ, Whitney Burbank of New York NY, Paul Perry of Chicago IL and Vivian Perry and her fiance Benjamin McClellan of Chicago IL. Loving great grandfather of Ryan, Dylan and Miller Furlong. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at the St. Athanasius Parish Center 300 Haverhill St. Reading from 4:00-8:00PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday September 5 at St. Athanasius Church 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30AM. Burial with military Honors will follow at Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Burbanks memory to the Burbank YMCA 36 Arthur B. Lord Dr. Reading, MA 01867 or the Burbank Ice Arena, 51 Symonds Way, Reading, MA 01867. For directions and on line guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, Reading.
Published in Observer Advocate from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019