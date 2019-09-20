Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MacDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. MacDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. MacDonald Obituary
Robert J. Bob MacDonald | 84, of North Reading and formerly of Malden, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. Born in Cambridge, MA on October 23, 1934, he was the son of the late Charles and Edna (Litchfield) MacDonald. Bob was raised in Malden and was a graduate of Malden Vocational School. Bob worked as a carpenter for A & A Windows in Malden for many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He has been a resident of North Reading for the past 51 years. Family members include his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy (Monahan) MacDonald; his daughters, Cheryl Gauthier, Ruth Bernard and Susan Warren; his brother, Donald MacDonald; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. His funeral will be held at the Trinity Evangelical Church, 105 Haverhill Street, North Reading on Monday, September 23 at 10:00 AM. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 22 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the charity of ones choice. www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer Advocate from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.