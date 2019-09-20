|
|
Robert J. Bob MacDonald | 84, of North Reading and formerly of Malden, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. Born in Cambridge, MA on October 23, 1934, he was the son of the late Charles and Edna (Litchfield) MacDonald. Bob was raised in Malden and was a graduate of Malden Vocational School. Bob worked as a carpenter for A & A Windows in Malden for many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He has been a resident of North Reading for the past 51 years. Family members include his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy (Monahan) MacDonald; his daughters, Cheryl Gauthier, Ruth Bernard and Susan Warren; his brother, Donald MacDonald; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. His funeral will be held at the Trinity Evangelical Church, 105 Haverhill Street, North Reading on Monday, September 23 at 10:00 AM. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 22 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the charity of ones choice. www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in Observer Advocate from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019