Ronald (Ron) Koning, Sr., 83, of West Alton, NH and Ocean Ridge, FL, formerly of Wilmington, MA, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. Ron was born November 30, 1935 in Medford, MA to William and Marie (Magdelena) Koning. He graduated from Westford Academy before serving in the United States Air Force Reserves as a flight engineer; his service included the Bay of Pigs Invasion of 1961. Ron studied electrical engineering at Wentworth Institute of Technology and worked in the electrical industry for more than 45 years, all as a proud member of I.B.E.W. Local 103. A Master Electrician, Ron founded State Electric Corporation, based in Bedford, MA, in 1988. He resided in Wilmington, MA until his retirement. Ron is remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. Treasured moments for him were spent at the family summer home of over 57 years on Lake Winnipesaukee, Sleepers Island. He enjoyed the gatherings there surrounded by family members and pursuing many of his favorite pastimes, including the restoration and piloting of antique Chris-Crafts (his boats earned awards at the Antique Boat Show at Weirs Beach and loved to privately chauffeur other islanders to weddings, and other special occasions), he relished in grilling and dining lakeside, sailing, skiing and fishing with several generations of Konings. Ron will no doubt be remembered as a great authority on boating and island life. In the winters, Ron and his family could often be found on Gunstock and other ski mountains throughout NH. Following his retirement, those winters were devoted in part to daily eight-mile bicycle rides along the Atlantic coast line in Florida. No matter the season, Ron was an avid fan of New England sports teams, particularly the Red Sox and Patriots. Ron was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra (Richardson), with whom he co-founded State Electric. Ron will be greatly missed by his and Sandras four children, Ronald Koning Jr., and his wife Patricia, of Ipswich, MA, Jon Koning, and his wife Sally, of Belmont, NH, Sally Cormier, and her husband Paul, of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Jennifer Hine of Wolfeboro, NH; his grandchildren, Heather Koning, Austin Koning, Paige Koning, Alex Seavey, Jake Koning, Kara Ann Kinsey, and Jade Mae Badger and her husband Bobby; and his great-grandchildren, Beck McLean, Bode McLean, Clementine Kinsey and Collin Seavey. Ron is survived by his beloved wife Mariela (Almonacid). Married in 2006, they divided their time between Lake Winnipesaukee and Ocean Ridge, FL. They took great pleasure in preparing wonderful meals together, traveling and spending time with their combined families. Ron will be greatly missed by Mariela, her five children, Orlando Almonacid, and his wife Sandra Montes, of Bogota, Colombia, Mauricio Almonacid, and his wife Claudia, of Manitoba, Canada, Alexandra Popma, and her husband Jeffrey, of Newton, MA, Andres Almonacid, and his wife, Magda, of Bogota, Colombia, and Pilar Williams, and her husband Aaron, of Boston, MA, along with their many children, to whom Ron was a surrogate grandfather. Ron is also survived by his brother, Robert Koning, and his wife Marylou, of Carlisle, MA, and by his sister Marie Butman, and her husband Frank, of Stuart, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Family members gathered for a private funeral service at All Saints Episcopal Church in Chelmsford, MA. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Acton, MA where officers of the United States Air Force recognized Rons honorable service with a presentation of military honors. Rons family and friends will gather to laugh, cry and remember, through favorite memories and stories, a wonderful man who will be dearly missed. Please join us for a celebration of the life of Ronald Koning, Sr. at the Danversport Yacht Club in Danvers, MA on September 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer Advocate from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019