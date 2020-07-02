Timothy Patrick Spinale was born January 24, 1962 and passed away Friday June 26, 2020. Timmy could not be categorized as just another good man. He was not only a great man, but a great husband, great father, great son, brother, uncle, and friend. He had so much greatness in him, he didn't even know what to do with it all. He would let it vent out, in loud laughs, bad jokes, and a strong booming voice. He wouldn't hesitate to be there with a helping hand, or one of his own patented phrases. 'I'm not here for a long time, Im just here for a good time!' His love for others and his hunger for happiness are by far his most prevalent traits. The house would always be warm, filled with his love and the smell of the large meal he was preparing for everyone, and anyone who would show up. That was Tim. Big, loud, and bursting with too much love and pride for those around him. He will always be missed, he will never be forgotten, and he will always be here with us. Tim is survived by his father Joseph, and brothers; Richard, Steven, John, Teddy, and Frank. Tim leaves behind his love of 30 years, Andrea, two sons Nathaniel and Erik, as well as furry daughters Dinah Pearl and Daisy Lou.



