Sandra Gadomski

Sandra Harlan Gadomski of Sanibel, Florida passed away peacefully in her Orleans, Massachusetts home surrounded by family on August 17, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana and is the daughter of Howard Pinckney Harlan and Charlene Rosemarie (Schowe) Harlan. Sandra is survived by her husband of 40 years, Stanley Gadomski; brother Hal P. Harlan (Roxane Shriver); sons and daughters-in-law, William H. Cummins (Anne Cummins), Robert E. Cummins (Eileen Cummins); step-children, Stephen Gadomski (Noreen), David Gadomski (Lisa), and Karen Gadomski; grandchildren, Jamie, Brian, Lily, Katie, Samantha, Katherine, Kelly, Elizabeth, Mackenzie, Emily, Tyler, Mason, Lindsie; and great-granddaughter, Evangeline. Sandra attended Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana and Fitchburg State College in Fitchburg, MA earning her undergraduate degree in psychology. Her career revolved around mental health and she earned a Master of Social Work from Boston College. After a number of years working for McLean Hospital and then Emerson Hospital, she launched a long and successful private practice in counseling in Harvard, MA where she focused on individual, marriage, and family counseling. After retiring and moving to Cape Cod in the mid 1980's, she later volunteered for Hospice until she decided to fully retire and continue to enhance her focus as an avid naturalist. Sandra had a 'wildlife sanctuary' just outside her kitchen window overlooking Nauset Harbor that included deer, fox, coyote, raccoons, 'bunnies', squirrels, and many species of birds. As an avid birder, Sandra was elated with each new species encountered during spring and fall migrations and throughout the seasons. She volunteered at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham, MA and at Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation on Sanibel. Sandra was especially interested in preserving wildlife and natural habitats for future generations so her two sons and brother, Hal, founded the Stanley and Sandra Harlan Gadomski Wildlife Preservation Fund as a legacy for her and her husband, Stanley. Sandra loved to travel with a special place in her heart for the wilds of Africa, the Amazon, as well as the mountains of Italy, but especially loved Yellowstone National Park where she would spend hours observing the wolf pack near Soda Butte. Sandra was considered by most to be a master gardener as evidenced by her flower gardens at her homes and vegetable garden of over 20 years at the community garden at Sea Call Farms in Orleans. Sandra was an aspiring painter, working primarily in water colors and oils, and she was an accomplished writer and heavily involved with a seasoned Writer's Group on Sanibel Island where she and Stanley wintered. Sandra was well respected in her professional life and cherished as a true friend to many. Her enthusiasm and zest for living life to its fullest, her entire family, and all of her friends were instrumental in defining Sandra ('Sandy') as a person. The physical world has one less very special person but the universe is now blessed with her spirit. Due to the COVID pandemic, memorial service details will be made at a later date. Contributions should be made in lieu of flowers to a Memorial Fund created as a legacy for Sandra. Please make checks out to 'The Stanley and Sandra Harlan Gadomski Wildlife Preservation Fund' and mail your contribution to The Cape Cod Foundation, 261 Whites Path, Unit 2, South Yarmouth, MA 02664. Online donations can be made here https://bit.ly/2YbYQpU

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store