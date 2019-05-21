|
Allan Scally, 80, of Pembroke, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family in the afternoon on May 18, 2019. Allan was born in 1938, in Baillieston, Scotland, to the late Allan and Elizabeth (Robinson) Scally. He was a veteran of the British Royal Air Force, where he served as an Air Traffic Controller and later earned his apprenticeship as a masoner. In July of 1958 he married the love of his life, the late Jean (Preston) Scally. Allan and Jean moved to the USA in 1963 under the sponsorship of his Uncle Frank and Aunt Margaret Rizzo of Weymouth. He then worked for Grossman's of Braintree and in 1969 while also doing side work as a stone masoner for a property in Norwell. He was asked to stay on the property as the caretaker for the large estate. There he tended to the farm animals and kept up the property, consisting of 140 acres and 9 buildings, performing the duties of woodsman, mechanic, painter, plumber, gardener and carpenter. He would remain in that career for the next 36 years until retirement. Allan had a passion for camping, fishing, boating, hosting large family gatherings as well as an amazing green thumb for his own property grounds. Allan took tremendous pride in becoming a U.S. citizen along with his wife in April of 1996. After retiring, he took up golf and enjoyed playing the game with his sons and grandsons. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife to Florida, Maine and Ireland where many times he would connect with his family members from Scotland. As his health began to decline, he put away his clubs and became an even more avid follower of soccer, especially the English Premier League where he passionately routed for his favorite team, Liverpool. Allan is survived by his sons, Allan Scally of Plymouth and Sean Scally of Pembroke. He is also survived by his two cherished grandchildren, Colin and Carter Scally. Allan was the brother of the late Frank Scally and his surviving wife Susan of Coatbridge, Scotland, the late Bill Scally and his surviving wife Josephine of Glasgow, Scotland; as well as many nephews and nieces throughout Mass., Scotland and England. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson, on Thursday, May 23, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m., followed by a burial in Pembroke Center Cemetery. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from May 21 to May 28, 2019