|
|
Angela V. (Calistro) Derry, 69, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after a brave battle with a rare lung condition. Born in Winthrop, December 31, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Constance (Kanavos) Calistro. Angela was raised and educated in East Boston; she later moved to Pembroke after marrying her husband, Doug. She graduated from Boston State College and was a dedicated teacher in Kingston for many years. Angela loved traveling, swimming, kayaking, being by the ocean, knitting, and nature. She also loved her cats Sadie, Lily, and Daisy. Angela is survived by her husband, Doug Derry of Pembroke; her sisters, Janice Caruso and her husband Mike of Framingham and Diana Calistro of Newton. She is survived by her brothers-in-law, Charles Derry and his wife Phyllis, Richard Derry and his wife Diane; and sisters-in-law, Pauline Derry and Lillian Derry. Angela was a very loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, Carolyn and her husband Ryan, Nicholas and his wife Krissy, Christine, Gordon, Scott, and Keith. She was also a very loving aunt to her great-nephews, Bennett and Mikey; and her great-niece, Olivia, all of whom she "loved to the moon and back". Angela is also survived by her aunts, cousins, and many close friends. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday from 11-1 p.m. All other services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to StandishHumane Society, P.O. Box 634, Duxbury, MA 02331, or to the NF Clinic at Mass General Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For directions and to sign Angela's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019