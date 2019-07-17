|
|
Barbara L. Olsen, 89, of Pembroke, and New Smyrna Beach, Fla., passed away on July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Olsen. Loving mother to Lawrence Olsen Jr. of Hawaii, Kristan Olsen of Fla., Susan DelMastro of Pembroke, and the late Laurie DeCoste of Pembroke. Daughter of the late Horace and Charlotte (Price) Turner. Sister of the late Shirley Fontaine of Maine. Cherished grandmother to Paul DelMastro of Halifax, Stephen DelMastro of Halifax, Eric DeCoste of Pembroke, Diane DeCoste-Hall of Pittsfield, Jennifer Olsen of N.C., and Katie Olsen of Fla., as well as 6 Great Grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her son-in-law Ronald DeCoste of Whitman. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Center cemetery in Pembroke. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Pembroke.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from July 17 to July 24, 2019