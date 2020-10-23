Bette G. (Fields) (Bodine) Blanchard, 74, of Pembroke, passed away on October 20, 2020. Born on April 15, 1946, in Oak Ridge, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Myron Fields, Margorie Sandstrum and Frederick Sandstrum and was raised and educated in Wichita, Kan. She was a bookkeeper, an avid dog lover and loved Christmas. She will be remembered for her generosity. Bette was the beloved wife of the late William Blanchard. Devoted mother of Michelle Alfano and her husband Michael of Pembroke, Vincent Bodine and his wife Dana of Winder, Ga., and Tracy (Bodine) Lake of Monroe, Ga. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Shay, Chase, Zachery, James, Kara, Sarah, Sydney, Autumn, Lucas, Kristy, as well as 13 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her loving dog, Max. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, October 28, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral home service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by a burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bette's memory can be made to Spaulding Hospital Cambridge, 1575 Cambridge St., Cambridge, MA 02138. For directions and to sign Bette's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
