Beverly Frances (Bean) Cadorette, 81, of Cumming, Ga., formerly of Pembroke, passed away on November 15, 2019. She was born in Weymouth, to the late William and Olive (Pratt) Bean of Weymouth, on October 2, 1938. She attended Weymouth High and entered the workforce as a legal secretary at the Boston Army Base in Boston. She later worked part-time in the Pembroke school district, Dunkin Donuts and volunteered at the Lydia Drake Library. She also was a long standing member of the St. Thecla Parish in Pembroke. Beverly was always seen with a smile on her face and was the sweetest and kindest person to everyone she met. She was "mom" to all kids and enjoyed watching them grow - she often sent personal notes and letters with clipped articles of their achievements from the paper. She truly was an angel sent from heaven and will be dearly missed. Beverly enjoyed researching her genealogy, was an avid scrap booker, and spent over 40 years playing violin in the Southeastern Philharmonic Orchestra. Beverly enjoyed bowling and had spent many years playing on teams. She loved her Red Sox and thoroughly enjoyed watching the games on TV, even in while she was living Georgia. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William D. Cadorette; son, Leigh J. Cadorette and wife Kimberley of Cumming, Ga.; brother, James Bean; sisters, Norma Zeoli and Dot Decosta and was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Lane. She was the loving Nana to Jacob and Samantha Cadorette; and "Auntie Bev" to many nieces and nephews. She cherished the time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. Services for Beverly will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Hanover, on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be Saturday, at 10 a.m. at Pembroke Center Cemetery in Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Beverly's memory to the Southeastern Philharmonic Orchestra. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019