Bruce P. Cogburn, of Candler, NC & Honolulu, HI, formerly of Pembroke passed away on 12/31/19. Bruce was the owner of the Pembroke Pickin' Parlor in the 70s-80s, and taught many local people how to play various string instruments. Always quick with a joke, or funny song, he loved life and lived it to absolute fullest. He retired after 20 years in the USN, and will be fondly remembered by all that knew him Bruce is survived by his daughter, Deneen Cogburn-Caprio, his son Bruce & wife Jeannine, of Kingston. Five grandchildren, David & Joshua, Michael & wife Kimberly, Mikayla & Matthew Caprio His family requests that in his memory, a random act of kindness be done in his honor.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020