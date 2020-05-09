|
Carole M. Sessine, of Pembroke, passed away on April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael Sessine and loving mother of Alexandra and Michael Sessine, all of Pembroke. Sister of late Johanna Brennan and Philip Morris. Daughter of the late Philip and Joan Morris. Carole is also lovingly survived my many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved her. Carole was born in Milton and raised in Braintree. She was a graduate of Braintree High School. Besides taking care of her family, Carole loved gardening and caring for her wild birds, swapping fashion tips with her daughter, discussing the days events with her son and watching her favorite TV shows with her husband on Friday nights. She will be sorely missed but live in our hearts forever. Carole took a lot of pride in her Irish heritage and loved to celebrate it and learn more about it. The most important part of Caroles life was her family; her husband and children were truly the cornerstone of her life. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, funeral services for Carole are private. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. Interment in Pembroke Cemetery, Pembroke. Arrangements completed by Dolan Funeral Home, Milton.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from May 9 to May 17, 2020