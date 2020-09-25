1/1
Claire K. Joyce
1934 - 2020
Claire Kinney (Kannally) Joyce, 86, of Pembroke, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Claire was born January 20, 1934, in Walpole, and raised her family in West Bridgewater. Claire moved to Pembroke where she resided with her husband Donald. She graduated from the Cooley Dickinson Hospital School of Nursing and practiced as a registered nurse for over 45 years. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, especially the babies, and traveling with her husband and friends. Claire enjoyed the accomplishment of creating beautiful spaces both in and out of doors. She is survived by her husband, her children Elizabeth Raines (Richard), James Kinney (Susan), Daniel Kinney (Carol), Caroline Kinney, Steven Kinney, Melissa Brodeur (Scott), and her daughter-in-law Katie Kinney. Claire was the sister of John Kannally (Renee), Ruth Hogan (Terry), and Cathy Kannally. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her husband's children, Deane, Pam, Paula, and Duane, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Clara Kannally, her sons Michael and John, her sister Mary Ellen, and brother Thomas Edward. The family would like to thank Norwell VNA, especially Jillian, for their care. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 2 Maquan St., corner Route 14 and 58, Hanson, on Monday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Saint Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan St., Rte. 14, Hanson. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and to sign Claire's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Sep. 25 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph the Worker Church
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
2 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA 02341
781-293-2020
