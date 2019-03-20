|
|
Daniel J. Leonard, of Pembroke died suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from complications of throat cancer. He was a son of the late Daniel and Claire Lorraine (Morrissey) Leonard of North Quincy. Devoted husband of Nancy (Lyman) Leonard. Beloved father of Adam (Denielle) Boisvert of Pembroke, Desiree (Kee) Boisvert of Pembroke, Ashleigh (Michael) Tierney of Taunton, Jessica Gerard of Pembroke, Ryan Rogers (Evan) of Weymouth. Loving Papa of 8 grandchildren Branden, Stephen, Brady, Sadie, Bella, Gabriel, Vanessa and Evan Jr. Brother of David Leonard of Florida, Neil Leonard of Stoughton, Nancy McAdams of Quincy and the late Janice Leonard. Dan was a propmaker for IATSE Local 481. Visiting hours on Thursday, March 21, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, 40 Sea Street(off Rte. 3A Bicknell Square) Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 on Friday, March 22, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019