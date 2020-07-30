David Ross (Rippa) Ripley, 51, of Pembroke passed away on July 26, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. David was born in Weymouth, to Dave and Jane RIpley, October 25, 1968. He went to Braintree High School and graduated in 1986. He worked as a Regional Sales Rep. for Moisture Shield for 7 months. He enjoyed being with his family, fishing, boxing, and music. David is survived by his wife Laura of Pembroke, sons Sean and Dylan of Pembroke. Brother to Tracy Walsh of Plymouth, Kim Cornell of Plymouth. Son of Dave and Jane of Braintree. Uncle to Matt, Casey, Meghan and Joey Walsh of Plymouth. Haley and Harry Cornell of Plymouth. Anthony, Daniel and Molly Fontes of Braintree. Lila, Ella John, Madison and CeCe of Weymouth Ma. He was preceded in death by his uncles Freddy, Butch and Boya Follette and his aunt Sandy Follette, his father-in-law Dan Barry. Words cannot express how much of an impact he had in everyones lives. He will be forever in their hearts.He was the greatest husband, father, son, brother, uncle that anyone could ask for. Not just a husband and father but a best friend to his family. He was loved. Memorial visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 31, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
