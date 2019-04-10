Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
(781) 293-6325
Resources
More Obituaries for David Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Clark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David W. Clark Obituary
David William Clark, 62, of Pembroke, died April 4, 2019 peacefully at his home in Pembroke, under the care of Hospice, in the arms of his loving wife, family, and his beloved basset hounds near him. David died of medical complications following a long 6 year journey of a rare brain disease Fronto-Temporal Degenerative Disease (FTD). Born in Quincy, Ma Dave resided in Pembroke since 1994. Dave worked at the Patriot Ledger as a pressman until 1988 when he started working maintenance at the Quincy Shipyard/MWRA. He then worked in the security division at Deer Island Waste Water Treatment Plant and retired from the Metering Department there after 21 years. Dave is survived by his wife and soulmate Pamela (Phillips) Clark of Pembroke, formerly of Easton, Mass. He was the son of the late Burton and Alice Clark. Brother of Fred Clark of Kingston,, Richard Clark of Halifax, and Ronald (Ronnie) Clark of Hanson. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Webster, Vincent Phillips, Jessica Phillips, Brian Phillips, and Michael Richard Clark, along with many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Dave was a sweet, quiet man with a wonderful dry sense of humor who loved his family. He had so many happy years with his soulmate /wife Pam whom he met in 1988. Dave loved the ocean, nature, boating, and fishing on his Grady White powerboat. He also loved reading nautical history, old movies, playing chess and of course Corvettes, especially his 1978 Pacecar Corvette. He loved to build things, walks in the woods with his dogs, but mostly he loved and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. Visiting hours from the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke, on Friday April 12 from 1 - 4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dr. Dickersons Dementia Research Program in the Massachusetts General Hospital Frontotemporal Disorders Unit. Your generous gifts support the clinical care and research efforts for individuals living with early onset dementias: https://Giving.MassGeneral.org/FTDUnit.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now