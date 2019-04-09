Home

Dennis Joseph Sullivan, 75, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He leaves his beloved wife of 53 years, Nancy (James) Sullivan. He was a wonderful father to his three children, Dennis Sullivan Jr. and his wife Lisa Sullivan of Plymouth, Kristen Hunt and her husband Michael Hunt of Pembroke and Erin Deshler and her husband Paul Deshler of Marshfield; loving grandfather to six grandchildren, Casey Deshler, Griffin Hunt, Tom Hunt, Kendall Deshler, Paul Deshler Jr., Samantha Hunt. Born and raised in South Boston, he met his lifelong love Nancy and they moved to Pembroke, where they resided for 35 years before retiring to Naples/Bonita Springs, Fla. Dennis worked as an administrator for NASA and Department of Transportation for over 35 years. He was active in the Boy Scouts and was a Scout Master for several years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and watching the Bruins. He was a quiet, unassuming, compassionate man with a quick wit and will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, April 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover. A funeral Mass to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at St. Thecla's Church, 145 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Pembroke. Burial immediately following at Center Cemetery in Pembroke. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019
