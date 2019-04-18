|
|
Donald Joseph Kluberdanz, of Pembroke, died peacefully in his sleep on April 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Queens, NY on November 25, 1930 to Ernestine (Brickmeier) and Wallace John Kluberdanz. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Beverly (Smith) of Pembroke. Donald leaves his children Jean (Steve) Angevine, Donald Jr (Linda Camelio), Phillip, Andrew, Janet (predeceased), Lois, Gerry (Laura), Joy (Michael) McCarthy. Donald leaves two stepsons Brook Durham and Brendan Durham of CA. Donald also leaves 14 grandchildren. Those who wish to honor Donalds memory may make donations in his name to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 9929 or stjude.org For a full obituary and online condolences please visit: www.shepherdfuneralhome. com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019