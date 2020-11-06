Donato C. Polvere Sr., of Pembroke, died early Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home with his family by his side, following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Kim Polvere. Born in Roxbury, he was the son of the late Nicola Polvere and Marion A (DePalma) Carey. Donato was a chef who worked at various restaurants in eastern Massachusetts from the Parker House in Boston, the Studio Restaurant and Bar in Gloucester, and the Lynnfield House in Quincy and finally before retiring, he was a chef at the rehab center in Quincy. Besides his wife Kim, he is survived by his son, Donato C. Polvere Jr., his daughter, Susan Polvere Hayes, his sister, Concetta Polvere Kumph, his beloved 5 grandchildren, Nicholas, Jereme, Samantha, Anthony, and Michael, and by his four great-grandchildren, Ryder, Eddie, Ethan, and Chloe. His funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Lake St., Peabody. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing as well. For directions and online obituary, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
