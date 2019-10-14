Home

Dororthy M. (Kennedy) of Pembroke, died October 12, 2019. Dorothy managed the employee store for the World Headquarters of Talbot's in Hingham for 32 years. She always enjoyed gardening, taking walks and travelling. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of the late C. William MacRae Jr., she was the loving mother of Gary MacRae and his wife Michelle of Newtown, Conn., Brian MacRae and his wife Joyce of Hanover, Scott MacRae and his wife Kitty of Montgomery, N.Y., Kevin MacRae and his wife Debbie of Pembroke, and the late Glen MacRae; sister of the late Jean Hannon and Harry Kennedy. Also survived by 11 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral Mass on Saturday, October 19, at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection, Hingham. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Liver Foundation, New England Division, 188 Needham Street, Suite 240, Newton, MA 02461, or to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019
