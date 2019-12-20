Home

Dorothea MacNeil

Dorothea MacNeil Obituary
Dorothea (George) MacNeil, 82, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 28, 2019. Visiting hours at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Sunday, December 15, from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. with prayer. After memorial services, there will be a celebration of life at Disch's Tavern, 615 Washington St., Rte. 53, Pembroke, immediately following 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. For directions, an online guest book, and her complete obituary, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019
