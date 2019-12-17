Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Center Cemetery
Pembroke, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Craven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor J. Craven


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor J. Craven Obituary
Eleanor "Ellie" Joan Craven, 83, of Pembroke, passed away after a brief illness on December 14, 2019. Eleanor was born in Cambridge to Charles and Ethel (Beaton), August 26, 1936, and moved to Pembroke in 1962. She loved working, her friends, shopping, road trips, TV, and chocolates. She worked at the Comfort Inn in Plymouth for many years. Beloved wife of the late Richard Craven, Eleanor is survived by children, Joyce Craven of Duxbury, Darlene and Bob Rooney of Rockland, and David Craven of Pembroke. She was the grandmother to Jason Cox of Fall River, Ashley Rooney of Melrose, and Ethan Rooney of Rockland, and her great-grandchild, Daniel Cox of Bridgwater. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 18, from 4-7 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 19, at 11 a.m. at the Center Cemetery in Pembroke. Donations may be made in Eleanor's name to at and/or E. Trusco Associates, 1 Common St., Scituate, MA 02066. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -