Eleanor "Ellie" Joan Craven, 83, of Pembroke, passed away after a brief illness on December 14, 2019. Eleanor was born in Cambridge to Charles and Ethel (Beaton), August 26, 1936, and moved to Pembroke in 1962. She loved working, her friends, shopping, road trips, TV, and chocolates. She worked at the Comfort Inn in Plymouth for many years. Beloved wife of the late Richard Craven, Eleanor is survived by children, Joyce Craven of Duxbury, Darlene and Bob Rooney of Rockland, and David Craven of Pembroke. She was the grandmother to Jason Cox of Fall River, Ashley Rooney of Melrose, and Ethan Rooney of Rockland, and her great-grandchild, Daniel Cox of Bridgwater. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 18, from 4-7 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 19, at 11 a.m. at the Center Cemetery in Pembroke. Donations may be made in Eleanor's name to at and/or E. Trusco Associates, 1 Common St., Scituate, MA 02066. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019