Ellen M. White of Pembroke, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family and friends on September 1, 2019. Born September 23, 1941, to the late Robert and Frances Wright, she was raised and educated in Braintree, graduating from Braintree High School in 1960. After raising her three children, Ellen began a career and worked until her retirement in 2012. She was the devoted mother and best friend of Jacqueline White Miller and her husband Scott Miller of Pembroke, Shawn White and his wife Stephanie of South Carolina, and Todd White of Weymouth; and was the loving grandmother of Ashley, Megan, Matthew, Grace, Abigail and Jacob. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Robert and Jane Wright of Pembroke, Linda and Kevin Murphy of Scituate, Dennis and Kim Wright of Quincy, Richard and Kathryn Wright of Braintree and Alan and Donna Wright of Scituate; and many loving nieces and nephews. She will be missed but not forgotten by lifelong friend Barbara Diaute of Plymouth and the extended family of her late friend Spring Wilkes, who treated Ellen as one of their own. Spending time with family and friends is what Ellen enjoyed most in life, and her positive outlook and compassion for others leaves a lasting legacy on those who knew her. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 12 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment in Braintree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations may be made in memory of Ellen M. White to Massachusetts General Hospital, online at giving.massgeneral.org or by mail to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019