Frances Borelli Stonkus, 77, passed away peacefully in her Pembroke home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after her most courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. The oldest daughter of Margaret and Joseph Borelli of Watertown, Frances devoted herself to a career in teaching, and through fate, met her husband of 53 years, Albie Stonkus. Together they raised two sons, Michael and Mark, and while being the most loving mother to them, Frances also continued her education and profession as a teacher. She would later welcome her daughter-in-law, Tiffany to her family, and soon after became the happiest "Nana" of her beloved grandson, Logan. She is additionally survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Michael Williamson of Brockton; along with her niece, Jessica; and nephew, Joshua. The family invites relatives and friends to her wake at the Shepherd Funeral Home, in Pembroke on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at 7 Mattakeesett Street, Pembroke. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Theclas Church, 145 Washington Street, Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, the family has established the Frances and Albie Foundation for Student-Athlete Development, to ensure that Frances will continue to teach, love, and inspire for years to come, www.gofundme.com/f/frances-and-albie-stonkus-foundation.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019