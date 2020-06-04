Francis M. Morrissey, 85 of Pembroke, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Boston, July 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Francis and Annie (Griffin) Morrissey. Francis served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a Union Carpenter. Frank's true joys in life were his family, puttering in his magnificent backyard and his beloved New England Patriots. Francis is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Teresa (Mullaney) Morrissey and their children Michael Morrissey (the late Doreen) of Nashua, NH, Donna Murphy (Michael) of Hanover, Glenn Morrissey (Sibby) of Pembroke, Diane Morrissey (Kevin Riggs) Norwell, and Scott Morrissey of Hull. Cherished "Gramps" of 9 grandchildren, Allison Denis, Michael Morrissey, Sean Morrissey, Ryan Morrissey, Michael Murphy, Kayla Gaspar, Brianna Murphy, Amanda Murphy and Geoffrey Morrissey. Dear brother of Evelyn Morrissey and John Morrissey (Maryann) and was predeceased by brothers Louis and George Morrissey (Edith). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. All services will be private. Memorial services will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. To sign Francis' online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.