|
|
Gail Marie (D'Allessandro) Burke, 76, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at home. Gail was born in Quincy, to James and Grace D'Allessandro on July 8, 1942. She attended Braintree High School, class of 1960. She was an executive assistant at John Hancock Financial services for over 30 years. She was an independent insurance agent and Notary. Gail enjoyed traveling to her cherished island, Islesboro, Maine. Gail was an avid reader, active with the Pembroke COA, enjoyed puzzles, and was happiest when attending her grandchildrens many events. Gail is survived by her children, Kelly and Joseph Cappa, Bill and Suzanne Burke, and Danielle and Scott Regan, all of Pembroke; her sisters, Suzanne, Donna, Grace; many nieces and nephews; and her greatest joy, her grandchildren. Gail was predeceased by James and Grace D'Allessandro, her infant son, and her nephew, James Gnospelius. Friends and family are welcomed to visiting hours at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St. (Rte. 14), Pembroke, on Tuesday, May 28, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, at St. Joseph the Worker, 1 Maquan St. (Rte. 14), Hanson. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gail's name may be made to Islesboro Community Fund, P.O. Box 166, Islesboro, ME 04848. To offer condolences, floral arrangements, or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Pembroke.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from May 25 to June 1, 2019