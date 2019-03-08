|
Gertrude (Leary) Neenan, 86, of Pembroke passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Worcester, to the late Arthur and Gertrude (Martin) Leary. Having grown up in "Southie", Gertrude was a graduate of Gate of Heaven High School and attended the Chandler School for Women. She worked in the executive offices of New England Telephone and was an active member of the Pembroke Firefighter's Auxiliary and St. Thecla's Parish. Gertrude enjoyed listening to Irish music, writing poetry, completing crossword puzzles, baking, and taking long rides with her husband. She took pride in the appearance of her home and delighted in entertaining her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and celebrating their accomplishments. She was the cherished wife of the late John "Jack" Neenan for 62 years. Gertrude leaves behind her children, James Neenan and his wife Lill of Pembroke, Jill Ciccio of Seekonk, John Neenan of Marshfield, Jean Campbell and her husband Tom of Pembroke, and Joseph Neenan and his wife Kathy of Winter Haven, Fla. Gertrude was the cherished grandmother of John Ciccio and his wife Aliza, Elizabeth Hefner and her husband Michael, Shannon Neenan, Michelle Leach, Chelsea Neenan, Tracie Neenan, Jilliann Neenan, Tyler Neenan, and Allie Neenan. She was an adoring great-grandmother to Jacqueline Leach, Abigail Leach, and John (Jack) Ciccio. She was a dear sister of Arthur Leary Jr. (deceased), John Leary (deceased), Frank Leary of Delaware, Matilda Butler of Boston, Robert Leary of Maryland, Roberta Leary of Pembroke, and Edward O'Leary of Vermont. She was a kind aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and a loved sister-in-law to many. Visiting hours will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Tuesday, March 12, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 145 Washington St., Pembroke, on Tuesday, March 12, at 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Pembroke Center Cemetery. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019