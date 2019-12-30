|
Giuseppe "Joe" DiPietro, of Pembroke, formerly a longtime resident of Weymouth, died December 27, 2019. Joe emigrated from Italy to the U.S. when he was 15, initially settling in Dorchester. He and his beloved wife of more than 60 years, Concetta A. (DiMascio) DiPietro, settled in Weymouth, where they raised their family. Joe was the founder and principal of Celco Construction Corporation, which was established in 1957. As a master of his craft, his talent and perseverance withstood time to allow Celco to successfully thrive to this day. He was a member and former president of Weymouth Rotary and Treasurer of the Utility Contractors of New England (UCANE), where he was awarded Contractor of the Year. A supporter of Weymouth youth sports, especially hockey, Joe often sponsored multiple teams throughout the years. He enjoyed competitive team bowling in many leagues with his friends and family, including the Weymouth Knights of Columbus League. His passion was his family and his garden. He continuously nurtured his abundant garden with the same enthusiasm as he did for his beloved wife, children and grandchildren bestowing wisdom and comical "papa-ism's" that will continue on through his legacy. Papa, as many people referred to him as, will be missed greatly. Son of the late Luciano and Rosa (DeSantis) DiPietro. Beloved husband of Concetta A. (DiMascio) DiPietro of Pembroke. Loving father of Karen A. Borrelli and her husband Tony of Kingston, Joseph L. DiPietro and his wife Jean of Pembroke, Robert E. DiPietro and wife Gina of Pembroke, and Joanne M. DiPietro and her husband Doug Peckham of Walpole. Cherished brother of Maria Mocchetti and her late husband Delio of Italy, Edilia DiStefano and her late husband Giulio of Quincy, Imelda Tiberi and her husband Ivan of Quincy, Ilva Volpe and her husband Pietro of Braintree and the late Mario DiPietro and his late wife, Lucia. Dear brother in law of Francine McCarthy and her husband Joe of Walpole, and the late Lillian Corrigan and John DiMascio. Proud Papa to Kristina, Deanna, Marisa, Joseph, Stephanie, Vanessa, Jacquelyn, Robert, Gianna, Alissa, Annalise and Ella. Lifelong friend to the late Jimmy Griffin, and his wife, Jean, of Barnstable. Also survived by many beloved friends, extended family, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours on Thursday, Jan. 2, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan 3, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Joe to: Dana Farber (Gastrointestinal Research) and Marisa's Mission. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020