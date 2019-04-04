|
Grace Katherine Foniri, of Pembroke, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the age of 98. Born in Italy, March 12, 1921, she later moved to Boston, where she was adopted. Grace married the late Aldiero Foniri, and moved to Scituate, where they adopted their two children. Grace is survived by her children, Nancy Cobbett of Florida and Joseph Foniri of Pembroke. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 4 great great-grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker, 1 Maquan Street, Hanson. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scituate. For directions and to sign Grace's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019