Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street, Rte 53
Hanover, MA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph the Worker
1 Maquan Street
Hanson, MA
Grace Katherine Foniri, of Pembroke, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the age of 98. Born in Italy, March 12, 1921, she later moved to Boston, where she was adopted. Grace married the late Aldiero Foniri, and moved to Scituate, where they adopted their two children. Grace is survived by her children, Nancy Cobbett of Florida and Joseph Foniri of Pembroke. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 4 great great-grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker, 1 Maquan Street, Hanson. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scituate. For directions and to sign Grace's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019
