Helen (Desaulniers) Trotta, 89, of Pembroke, and formerly of South Boston, passed away on December 9, 2019. Born April 17, 1930, in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Green) Desaulniers. Although Helen was her legal name, all who knew her called her "Nan". She was an amazing cook and delighted everyone with her baking skills. She was a voracious reader who finished three or four books a week. She had countless friends thanks to her outgoing personality and kind and loving manner. Everyone who met her loved her in return. Even though she never got her license, she managed to go everywhere because those same friends were happy to give her a ride just to be in her company. While she grew up in Boston, she made Pembroke her home for close to 70 years and was an active member of her church Sodality Group. She was the most wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law and friend anyone could wish for. Most of all, Nan loved to be surrounded by her family. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Trotta. Devoted mother of Robert Trotta and his wife Angela, Michael Trotta, Anthony Trotta, all of Pembroke, Mary Harney and her husband Peter of Natick, the late Susan Sinuc and her surviving husband Richard of Pembroke. Dear sister of the late Charles Desaulniers, Marie Madden and Ronald Desaulniers. Cherished grandma of Matthew and Daniel Sinuc, Jason and Jessica Trotta, Anthony, Christina, and Raymond Trotta, and Patrick and Sean Harney; and cherished great-grandma of Jack and Brooke Sinuc and Cora Ray Trotta. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Monday, December 16 from 4-8 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pembroke Center Cemetery. Donations in Helens memory can be made to the Cardigan Nursing Home Residents Activity Fund, 59 Country Way, Scituate, MA 02066. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019