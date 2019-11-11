|
|
Iris Kathryn (Stevens) Capobianco 97, of Pembroke died peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born to Mildred and Lloyd Stevens in Hillsborough, NB, Canada and grew up in Somerville, Mass.. She is predeceased by her husband Warren Noble Hatch, followed by Anthony Capobianco. She is survived by her son Stephen L. Hatch of Campobello Island, NB, Canada and her daughter and son-in-law Susan M. and James C. Holmes of Rockland. Visiting hours will be held in the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (Corner Rte. 58) Hanson on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4 - 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. at the First Church, 105 Center St., Pembroke. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment Union Cemetery, Holbrook. For directions and more information or to write an online condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019