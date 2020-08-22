James Dickey

James "Jimma" Dickey, It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of James "Jimma" Dickey on August 5th 2020. To many who knew him, he was Jim, Jimmy and most especially our Jimma. Throughout his life Jimma was a fun-loving spark who could lift your spirits with just his smile. He was the loving son of Karen Houde aka "Mama Dukes" and his late father, Herman James (Jimbo) Dickey, who cherished his beautiful and feisty spirit. He was an incredible and loving support to his sister Kristi Dickey in her time of need, as she has been the same to him through all of lifes struggles. The two of them shared a bond that was more than brother and sister. They protected and looked out for each other their entire lives. A bond that will never be broken in this world or the next. He also leaves behind his nephews Joshua, Reece and Braeden. Joshua had an especially close bond with Uncle Bobo and will always remember the fun and good times that they had together. Reece and Braeden will remember his uplifting and loving spirit. Whenever Jimma walked through the door, Reece would come running with Braeden not far behind yelling "Bobo Bobo" and they would both jump in his arms and get showered with kisses and hugs. A tragic accident left his father a quadriplegic who passed when Jimma was 9 years old. When Jimma finally became a father to his little boy James aka "The Boy" he cherished every minute with him. James has his mannerisms and is sweet and affectionate and is just as handsome as his dad. Despite the obstacles, Jimma fought bravely to eradicate this disease of addiction from his life for himself and for the sake of his son and family. Despite the outcome, he tried valiantly to get well, and we are proud of what he accomplished. Jim was an extremely hard worker and took pride in being a simple man. He was a loyal union member of Laborer's Local 22 in Malden, MA since 2016. He was employed by and loved his job and co-workers at S & F Concrete Contractors, Inc. of Hudson, MA and was working on the Garden Garage Center in Boston at the time of his passing. He had previously worked on the Mass Ave Bridge project as well. Jimma was on his way up the ladder and making a name for himself. His work ethic spoke volumes. When he was hitting on all cylinders, he was a force of nature. Fearless would be a good way for us to describe Jimma. He wasnt afraid to try anything which included fixing cars, despite the fact that fixing cars was not really his thing. We still laugh as a family at all the vehicles he has had or has tried to rehabilitate (just like his dad did back in the day). Always a heart of gold and good intended despite the outcome, he would help anyone. From a person stranded in the breakdown lane, to helping others down on their luck, he would give you the shirt off his back or just be a kind and listening ear. It did not matter; he was there if you needed him. He was sweet, he was funny, he was boisterous and had a big hearty laugh. He was the loving nephew of Maria & Kenny Ambrose of Rhode Island, Tommy Dickey of New Hampshire, His late Aunt Carol (Dickey) Fulmine and her husband Gene (Beanie) Fulmine of Pembroke, MA. He also was the grandson of the late Rosemary Racamato of South Boston and the late Herman (Dick) Dickey and his late wife Karen Dickey of Maine. He was the best and dearest friend of Tommy Ramsey of Pembroke, MA. He also leaves his girlfriend Ali Demore and his sons half-brother Jacob Lynch. In addition to his immediate family, Jimma leaves the following close cousins, Courtney, Nicole, Jessica & Taela. Jessica aka "Lucy", as Jimma loved to call her, had a very special bond and relationship. He also leaves Parker, Cory, Spencer and Sami Houde who he grew up with, as well as many other family members and good friends. To say the loss of this genuine human being was tragic is an understatement. As he is greeted by all those that have passed on to heaven, we are thankful for the love that is surrounding him and are proud that our Jimma was and always will be loved unconditionally. Mama told me when I was young, "Come sit beside me, my only son and listen closely to what I say and if you do this it'll help you some sunny day." "Oh, take your time, don't live to fast, troubles will come and they will pass. You'll find a woman and you'll find love and don't forget, son there is someone up above." I Love You My Son! A celebration of this special young mans life will be held in May 2021.



