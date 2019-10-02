|
Jeannette Lee Bousquet, caring wife and mother of two children, passed away Saturday morning, September 28, 2019, at her Pembroke home. She was 80 years old. Jeannette was born in Plympton, where her parents, Lewis and Eleanor (Buswell) Billings, taught her the value of hard work as she grew up on their County Road dairy farm. She graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School in 1957. Six years later she married Robert "Bob" M. Bousquet Sr., moved to Pembroke, where they raised their children, Robin Bousquet and Robert "Bobby" Bousquet. Jeannette was a rugged big hearted woman with an even bigger personality and voice. She enjoyed baking her mother's secret recipe cranberry cakes every Christmas for all those she loved. She lived for her family. Those who knew her likely knew more about her family then they did her. Jeannette's greatest joys in life revolved around her only grandson Daniel Bousquet. Whether babysitting him as a child, his first visit to Disney World, watching him play sports or grow to young adulthood, Jeannette cherished every moment with him. Jeannette was preceded in death by her father, Lewis, mother, Eleanor, and her sister, Charlotte. She is survived by her husband, Bob; her two children, Robin and Bobby; her daughter-in-law, Lucy; her grandson, Daniel; several cousins, and many nieces and nephews. A remembrance of life service is scheduled at Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. with a service held at the Shepherd Funeral Home immediately following. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Jeannette and her family ask you to consider committing a random act of kindness and simply think of her in that moment.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019