77, of Pembroke, MA, passed away on June 12, 2020 Jerry was born in Wichita, Kansas to Mildred and Gerald Stowell on 8/12/1942. He graduated from high school in Wichita,1959 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Leahy as a mechanical engineer. Jerry worked as supervisor for Amtrak, where he ran the maintenance for the Acela trains until he retired at 65. He was an huge grease monkey, car enthusiast and was a regular at the car shows. He loved his best buds from Dull Mens Club. He loved camping, fishing, riding his bicycle and fixing things. Many knew him by all of things he did for others. Jerry is survived by his wife, Judith Stowell of Pembroke. His children David Stowell and husband Anthony Belfiglio of Exton, PA, Donna Lynch and husband Ray of Pembroke, Daniel Stowell and wife Jillian of CA, Stacy Mason and husband Brooks of Pembroke. His adoring grandchildren, Connor, Cecilia, Austin, Aurora and Hunter. His sister Geraldine Collins of Freeport, TX and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Gerald Stowell and his sister Margaret Janousek. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd from 3-7:00 PM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St (Rt. 106) Kingston. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at 10:00 AM at the MA National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Colony Elder Sevices in Brockton. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.