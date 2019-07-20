|
Joan Marie Rice (nee Begin) passed away at her home in Upland, California on Monday July 15, 2019. She was 90 years old. Joan was born in Danvers, Mass. on March 10, 1929 to Jacob and Theresa Begin, one of eight children. She married Donald Rice on Feb. 21, 1952 and together they had 7 children. She is predeceased by her parents, Theresa and Jacob Begin; husband, Don Rice; sister Marie Fish and brothers Pat, Butch, and Dan Begin; and grandchild, Lucas Rice. She is survived by her 7 children: Jim (Paula), Cindy (Karl Meyer), Andy, Dana, Tim (Diane), Sandy (Rosa Buffone) and Tom. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren Gretel, Jamie, Justin, Nick, Jessica, Ashley, Kimberly, Mark, Jacob, Sarah and Grace and 9 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at the Congregational Church in Halifax, Mass. On July 27, 2019 at 1:30.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from July 20 to July 27, 2019