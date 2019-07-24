|
John "Jackie" Glauben, 85, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 19, 2019. Jackie was born in Hanover and raised in Pembroke, where he went on to work for the water department and raise his family along with his late wife Viola (Foster). A longtime member of the Grange and 4-H, he could often be found caring for various farm animals or out in the yard tending his gardens. Jackie enjoyed catching up with friends at Connie's and was never one to turn down a trip to the casino. He is survived by his children, John and his wife Kathy of Hanover, Lillian Neenan and her husband James of Pembroke, Deborah Allred and her husband Gary of Virginia and Scott and his wife Susan of Pembroke. Jackie also survived by a sister, Avis Umbrianna of Pembroke and predeceased by many brothers and sisters. He is fondly remembered as Bumpa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke, on Thursday, July 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. A service will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. Interment will directly follow at the Center Cemetery in Pembroke.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from July 24 to July 31, 2019