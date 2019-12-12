Home

John J. McDonough

John J. McDonough Obituary
John Joseph McDonough passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after battling a long illness. He was a proud member of the 187th Regimental Combat Team "Rakkasan". He leaves behind his wife, Maddalena McDonough; sister, Mary P. Andreassi; stepdaughter, Deborah Treantafel Powers; stepsons, Christopher Treantafel, Michael Treantafel and his wife Patriza, and Paul Treantafel and his wife Linda. He is survived by his 6 granddaughters, Cara, Nicole, Kristina, Emilee, Elisibeth, and Madelyn; and 6 grandsons, Brian, John, Joshua, Jared, Peyton, and Michael; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Connolly McDonough, his father, John McDonough, sisters, Margaret Cincotta, Elizabeth Dunleavy, and his brother, Thomas McDonough. He will be missed by all that knew him. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at St Thecla Church, 145 Washington St., Pembroke, followed by the burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. For directions and to sign John's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019
