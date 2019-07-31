|
|
Joseph "Jimi Joe" Conroy Jr. passed away July 24, 2019, at the age of 68. He was surrounded by his best friends, Kevin Baker and Chris "Bubba" Coon. Joe, known to his friends as the Pirate, enjoyed boating and being on the water every chance he got. His guitar was never far away. He will be greatly missed by his three sisters, Mary Lou and her husband Richard Kane of Jensen Beach, Fla., Judith Buffum of Stuart, Fla., and Kelley and her husband Chris Wile of N.H. He is also survived by one niece and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and George Whorf. Private services will be held at a later date at Bakers Acres. Stay informed at Facebook.com/bakersacresenterprises.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019