Kathleen (Mullen) Karlsson, age 78, of Pembroke, formerly of Norfolk and Weymouth, passed peacefully on May 16, 2019. Kathleen was born in West Calder, Scotland, and her adventurous spirit brought her to America in 1962. In her teens, Kathleen worked as a model and was a former beauty queen. One of Kathleen's first jobs in America was a disaster services representative for the American Red Cross. She met her first husband Richard Russell in 1963 and had two beautiful daughters. After taking time off to raise her family, she then went back to work as a secretary for Warren Collins in Braintree. From there she went on to work as an administrative assistant at King Philip Regional High School and Moisturetek Irrigation Systems. Kathleen enjoyed dancing and met her second husband, Nils, at Moseley's on the Charles in Dedham. Kathleen was an avid Celtics fan and loved listening to Scottish bagpipes. She enjoyed reading and watching Jeopardy while at home. She looked forward to Friday evenings at her favorite restaurant for fish and chips and also trivia nights at the local pub. Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late Nils Karlsson; loving mother of Rebecca Bettle and her husband Thomas and Heather Capulli and her husband Robert; dear sister of Eileen Fleming and Thomas Mullen of Scotland; cherished grandmother of Michelle, Monica and Caroline Bettle and Daniel and Jonathan Capulli. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 9 a.m. at St Helen Church, 383 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Norwell. Burial to follow at Norfolk Cemetery, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to her favorite charity, , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis TN 38148. For directions and to sign Kathleen's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from May 21 to May 28, 2019