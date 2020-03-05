|
|
Kelsie Marie Pace, 21 of Pembroke, passed away on February 26, 2020. Born in Weymouth, August 24, 1998, Kelsie was a graduate of Pembroke High School, Class of 2016, and was #1 in the state for DECA in 2016. She was in the Color Guard and almost every club in high school. She attended the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, PA where she majored in biology. She was a member of the National Honor Society and joined the PA Chapter of Alpha Delta Theta while attending college. Kelsie was the beloved daughter of Philip Pace and Julie Blackwell-Pace of Pembroke; cherished sister of Michael, Owen and Abigail Pace, all of Pembroke; dear granddaughter of Robert and Marian Blackwell of Washington, N.H., and Millie Pace of Whitman and her late husband Charlie. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., corner Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson, on Friday, March 6, from 3-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan St., Rte. 14, Hanson, on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Pembroke Center Cemetery. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020