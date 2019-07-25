|
Kenneth D. Burgess, 77, of Quincy, formerly of Pembroke and Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2019. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patty (Lyons) Burgess; and was the devoted father of Kim Burgess and her husband Charlie Green of Los Alamos, New Mexico; and Leslie Gomes and her husband Matt of Whitefield, Maine. He was the loving grandfather of Keeley Gomes. Ken leaves behind several loving nieces and nephews, as well as his good friend, Charlie Maccaferri. Ken was a 1960 graduate of Quincy High School, a member of the Football Hall of Fame, active with Tri-Town Rotary, and a Eucharistic minister at both St. Thecla Parish in Pembroke and St. Joseph Parish in Quincy. Ken and Patty operated Pembroke Florist for over 30 years. Ken was a sports enthusiast who rarely missed a local football or baseball game. He cherished time spent with family. Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 26, from 4-7 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 550 Washington St., Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ken's memory to the Pan Mass Challenge using ID# SM0357, at http://pmc.org/SM0357, or mailing to PMC, 77 Fourth Avenue, Needham, MA 02494, noting ID# SM0357 on your check. For additional information and online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from July 25 to Aug. 1, 2019