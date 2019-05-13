Home

Lajos Horvath Obituary
Lajos "Lou" Horvath of Pembroke, passed away Friday after a long illness. Born in Celldomolk, Hungary on June 7, 1938, he came to the United States in 1956 after being forced to flee because he was a freedom fighter during the Hungarian revolution. Before eventually settling in Pembroke, he followed his love of dance and became a dance instructor. Spending many nights ballroom dancing at Moseleys where he met his wife of 54 years and love of his life, Anne (Lane) Horvath. He worked for many years at Halliday Lithograph in Hanover, followed by Jays Publishing in Rockland. A die-hard Bruins fan, he also helped found the Pembroke Youth Soccer League. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his son, Lou Horvath and his wife Michelle of Pembroke; and his daughter, Melinda and her husband Leo of Kingston. He is the doting grandfather to five grandchildren | Connor, Quinn, and Colin Leydon of Kingston, and Zachary and Mikayla Horvath of Pembroke. He also leaves behind his sister, Zsuzsanna and niece, Timea, both of Celldomolk, Hungary. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Tuesday, May 14, from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral home service on Wednesday, May 15, at 11a.m., followed by burial at Pembroke Center Cemetery. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from May 13 to May 20, 2019
