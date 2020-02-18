|
|
Lauren Calista Angeloneage 42, passed away on February 14, 2020, Valentine's Day, after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. To all who knew her she radiated a warm welcoming light that nourished and cultivated close relationships throughout her adult life. She developed a very strong faith that carried her through the ups and downs of her illness and life. She was a determined woman who used her faith and willpower to find joy in all she experienced. Her spirit continues now in the heavens around us. Lauren was born September 28, 1977 and raised in Pembroke, Massachusetts. She graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School in 1995 and then attended Ithaca College, NY, graduating with a degree in Communications in 1999. She worked at various jobs after graduation, most notably several years at Rounder Records in Cambridge, MA. She was a publicist at Rounder working with several notable recording artists, including Alison Krauss. She then spent a year in Italy and worked at a Music Together program sharing music with children. Laurens love of music inspired her to attend Lesley University in Cambridge, MA where she received her Masters degree in Music Therapy in 2010. She especially loved her Lesley internship at Perkins School for the Blind. While pursuing her Masters degree at Lesley University, in 2008 Lauren was first diagnosed with breast cancer. While the illness slowed her career plans, Lauren shared her musical talents working part-time with adults and children in need. In early 2012, Lauren was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer and thus began Laurens conventional and holistic treatments of that disease for the remainder of her life. Lauren loved working with children and especially introducing them to various forms of music. She most recently worked at Ready, Set, Kids in Arlington, MA. She was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Arlington, MA where she sang in the choir including many solos with her beautiful voice. She also took every opportunity to enjoy God's creations; hiking, kayaking the Maine coast and just breathing the fresh air of Vermont, Western MA, and at Duxbury Beach. She especially loved spending her time at Walden Pond in Concord, swimming in its waters and meditating there. Throughout Laurens battle with cancer, Lauren's courage, determination, faith, creativity, sense of humor, and love showed us all the unshakable heart & soul of this beautiful young woman we all loved. Lauren is survived by her husband Marco Angelone of Arlington, MA, her father Joseph Calista and his wife Rev. Barbara Cann Calista of Searsport, ME and Rockport, MA, her mother Linda Calista and her partner George Kerper of Searsport, ME, her brother Daniel Calista, and his wife Bridget Calista, niece Caroline, nephews Benjamin and Luke of Duxbury, MA, Aunt and Uncle James and Anne Snyder of South Carolina and their sons Matthew and Eric, Aunt and Uncle Diane and Paul Hubbard of Raynham, MA, Aunt and Uncle John and Debra Calista of Dover, NH and their sons Sean and Ryan. A celebration of Lauren's life will take place at 12 Noon on Saturday February 22, 2020, at Calvary Methodist Church, 300 Massachusetts Ave. Arlington, MA to be followed by a reception at the church immediately after the service. A private Internment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers Lauren would love to have you make donations to support the Calvary UM Church, 300 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02474. or to the Music Therapy Program at Lesley University, in memory of Lauren Calista, 29 Everett St, Cambridge, MA 02138. Laurens family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the many people who supported Lauren during her challenges and triumphs. A special appreciation to Rev. Dr. Cynthia Good, Pastor Christine Elliot and the generous members of the Calvary UM Church. Sincere thanks to Dr . Bardia and the Oncology team at Massachusetts General Hospital, Naturopath Dr. James Belanger of Lexington, MA., and Nutritionist Dr. John Bagnulo of Ohio.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020