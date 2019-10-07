|
|
Leroy "Roy" Newbury, 88 of Pembroke, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Roy proudly served his country with the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict. He was a proud member of the Boston Pipefitter's Union, Local 537 and the MassBay Maritime Artisans. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Mary (DeBeasi) and his beloved children, Doreen Bell of Braintree, Karen Hover and her husband Robert of East Bridgewater and Sandra Muise and her husband Douglas of Washington, Mich. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Caitlin and Colin Bell, Allen, Christopher and Nicole Hover and Jeremy Muise. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St, (corner of Rte. 14 & 58), in Hanson on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 4 - 7 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. followed by burial with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy's name, Boston Pipefitter's Local 537 Scholarship Fund, 40 Enterprise St, 4th Floor, Dorchester, MA 02125. For directions and to sign Roy's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2019