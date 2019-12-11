|
Lois D. Redican, 75, passed away December 4, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, Va., November 16, 1944, to the late Norman J. Lemay and Edna Lemay. Born into a Navy family, they then moved onto the Bronx, N.Y., then to Worcester, and finally Abington, where she attended and graduated from Abington High School. She was an honors student, voted homecoming queen and Miss Abington during her senior year. After high school, Lois attended the John Robert Powers Modeling School in Boston. She then progressed on to a job with Liberty Mutual in Boston. Lois was married in May 1966 to the late Joseph F. Redican. Together they had three children, bought a home and raised her family in Bryantville. Moving on from married life, Lois purchased and enjoyed a beautiful, grand colonial home in Stoughton. Numerous happy family memories were created in this home for Lois and her extended family. It was then back to Pembroke, where Lois settled into a cozy lake home and she delighted in family visits, holiday meals, gardening and many creative pursuits. She truly felt at home in Pembroke. Lois graduated from Bridgewater State College with a degree in chemistry. She went on to develop a unique method of weight loss and treatment of Type II Diabetes, establish her business Synergic Weight Loss Center and publish and copyright the Smart Dieter's Manual. Her diet and nutrition therapy was a lifelong passion and her legacy. Over the course of 35 years, she helped thousands of clients obtain their weight loss goals and maintain good health. Lois is survived by her sister, Phyllis Robinson (Paul); brother, Al Lemay (Joannie); sister, Denise Combs; cousin, Rev. Fred M. Enman S. J.; her children, Michelle M. Redican, Patrick J. Redican, and Ryan T. Redican; grandchildren, Kayla Redican and Patrick J. Redican Jr.; great-grandchildren, Justin Kilburn and Jackson Kilburn; and several nieces and nephews. She was also sister of the late Rosemary Walls (Tim) and Colette Revan (Greg). A wake will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan Street, corner Route 14 and 58, Hanson, on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be private. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
