Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventures Church
803 State Rd
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
MassachusettsNational Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise K. Harvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise K. Harvey Obituary
Louise K. Harvey, 74, of Pembroke, passed away August 18, 2019. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Z. Harvey. She leaves behind her children, Stephen Z. Harvey Jr. of Newburyport, Jennifer A. Smith of Duxbury and David C. Harvey of Plymouth; her 8 grandchildren, Brent and Cora Harvey of Newburyport, Haley, Emma and Jessica Smith of Duxbury, and Julia, Morgan and Tommy Harvey of Plymouth; her siblings, Raymond Cleary of Naples, Fla., John Cleary of South Yarmouth, and Loretta Meade of Washington, N.H. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Larry Hynes of California, Francis Cleary of Stoughton, Alice Peary of Woburn, and WIlliam Cleary of Woburn. She was born January 18, 1945, in Boston, to John and Loretta (Hodder) Cleary. She attended St. Patrick's High School in Boston. Cooking and baking became her passion and she most enjoyed spending her retirement days helping feed those in need as a volunteer at the Pembroke Food Pantry, along with spending quality time with her family and friends. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court St., Plymouth. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventures Church, 803 State Rd., Plymouth, followed by her burial at the MassachusettsNational Cemetery in Bourne at 2:30 p.m. Donations in Louise's memory can be made to the at stjudes.org.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now