Louise K. Harvey, 74, of Pembroke, passed away August 18, 2019. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Z. Harvey. She leaves behind her children, Stephen Z. Harvey Jr. of Newburyport, Jennifer A. Smith of Duxbury and David C. Harvey of Plymouth; her 8 grandchildren, Brent and Cora Harvey of Newburyport, Haley, Emma and Jessica Smith of Duxbury, and Julia, Morgan and Tommy Harvey of Plymouth; her siblings, Raymond Cleary of Naples, Fla., John Cleary of South Yarmouth, and Loretta Meade of Washington, N.H. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Larry Hynes of California, Francis Cleary of Stoughton, Alice Peary of Woburn, and WIlliam Cleary of Woburn. She was born January 18, 1945, in Boston, to John and Loretta (Hodder) Cleary. She attended St. Patrick's High School in Boston. Cooking and baking became her passion and she most enjoyed spending her retirement days helping feed those in need as a volunteer at the Pembroke Food Pantry, along with spending quality time with her family and friends. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court St., Plymouth. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventures Church, 803 State Rd., Plymouth, followed by her burial at the MassachusettsNational Cemetery in Bourne at 2:30 p.m. Donations in Louise's memory can be made to the at stjudes.org.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019