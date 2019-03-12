|
Margaret A. (Wallace) Donovan, 75, of Pembroke, passed away on March 7, 2019. Born November 10, 1943, in Boston, she was the daughter of the late John II and Theodosia (Grabowska) Wallace. Maggie was employed at Cardinal Cushing School for many years as a caretaker. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. North Conway, N.H., was her favorite place to visit and vacation with her grandchildren every summer. Most of all, Maggie loved the holidays and being surrounded by her family. Maggie was the devoted mother of Kelly I. Donovan of Pembroke, Robert R. Donovan Sr. of Pembroke, Tracy Strautman and her husband William of Hanson, Shawn M. Donovan of N.C., Paula M. Nicholson and her husband Jeff of Pembroke, and the late Frank Barker, Thomas Barker and Darin Donovan; loving sister of Maureen Crane of Brockton and the late John Wallace III; cherished grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 7. Maggie is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., Rockland, on Wednesday, March 13, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by a burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland. Donations in Maggie's memory can be made to a . For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019