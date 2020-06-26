Marion L. Hounsell
Marion L. Hounsell, 91, of Pembroke, passed away on June 19, 2020, at the Colony Center in Abington. She was born April 19, 1929, in New Hampshire, to parents Forrest and Florence Lowe. Marion was employed at Slattery's Insurance Agency for 40 years. She was a member of the Bryantville United Methodist Church. Marion is survived by her three daughters, Terri and her husband Floyd Katon, Donna and her husband Edward McGlynn, Cindy and her husband Bruce Steffen. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marjory, Matthew, Tara, and Joshua, her great-grandaughter Madison, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Roy E. Hounsell, her parents, and her sister, Verna Paige. Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Shepherd Funeral Home in Kingston. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., service at 11:30 a.m. with burial to follow. Donations in her memory may be made to the Bryantville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 447, 546 Mattakeesett Street, Bryantville, MA 02327. For online condolences, please visit: www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.

