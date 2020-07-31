1/
Mark L. McLaughlin
Mark Leo McLaughlin, age 56, passed away on July 22, 2020. Mark was born in Boston, MA on March 1, 1964. He grew up in Pembroke where he met many of his close friends. He served in the US Air Force and then pursued a career in business operations support. He later relocated to Tampa, FL. He loved spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed kayaking, listening to music, playing the drums, and watching his favorite Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Mark is survived by his father, John J. 'Jack' McLaughlin, his sister Judith Maher and her husband Jeff, of VT, their children, Meghan and Chris Maher and his sister-in-law, Lisa McLaughlin of Pembroke and her daughter Heather McLaughlin. He is also survived by his aunts Joan Ahern, Victoria Salenius, and Marie Wilson along with many cousins. He is predeceased by his mother Judith McLaughlin, his brother John 'Jack' McLaughlin, Jr. and his uncle, John 'Pete' Salenius. Services will be private and will be scheduled at a future date. For those who wish to do so, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Sox Foundation at 4 Jersey Street, Boston MA 02215.

Published in Pembroke Mariner & Reporter from Jul. 31 to Aug. 7, 2020.
